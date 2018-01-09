Tempe man accused of operating a cannabis extraction lab

An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Tempe man for allegedly operating a large-scale illegal cannabis extraction lab inside a condominium. (Source: Attorney General's Office)

An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Tempe man for allegedly operating a large-scale illegal cannabis extraction lab inside a condominium.

State prosecutors say Jacque Glessner is accused of manufacture of a narcotic drug, possession of chemicals or equipment for the purpose of manufacturing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and a narcotic drug for sale, illegally conducting an enterprise and money laundering.

The charges are based on an investigation by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Tempe police and the Tempe Fire Department.

Authorities say they found the extraction lab along with more than 300 pounds (136 kilograms) of marijuana and 75 pounds (34 kilograms) of cannabis plus 20 gallons (75 liters) of butane in large canisters on Dec. 24.

They say cannabis extraction labs are extremely flammable and can easily cause explosions and flash fires.

