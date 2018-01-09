Civil case against man charged in NAU shooting dismissed

Civil case against man charged in NAU shooting dismissedPosted: Updated:
Goodyear PD: Motorcycle crash kills brother and sister
Goodyear police identified the victims Monday as 27-year-old Fabian Arvizu and his little sister, 16-year-old Victoria Arvizu, both of the Phoenix area.More >
PD: Homeless man tries to rape ASU student in Phoenix in broad daylight
Police said the victim was taking a break from her ASU dorm to walk around the downtown area when she was attacked.More >
Police search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
The suspect drove off and went onto the Gila River Indian Reservation.More >
Alligators get a nose up on icy conditions
How have alligators dealt with the freezing temperatures that hit our area? The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions.More >
Body cam video shows inside of cabin where Phoenix-area family was found dead on New Year's Day
A young family full of life and love. The sudden deaths of Anthony and Megan Capitano and their two young children is being felt across the state. On Monday, authorities released the 911 calls from New Year's Day, when all four family members were found dead inside a cabin in Parks, just outside Flagstaff.More >
Man in police custody following rooftop standoff in Avondale
Avondale police arrested a man after he fled onto a roof of a home to avoid arrest Tuesday morning.More >
Bobcat family prompts lockdown of high school in Anthem
“There is a mother bobcat on campus and her babies have fallen into a drainpipe,” according to a pop-up message on the Boulder Creek High School website.More >
Attorney: Kansas man in officer-involved shooting was in Sedona for retreat
The family attorney of a Kansas man involved in Friday's officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A is speaking out for the first time as questions remain over the shooting.More >
Police recover stolen vodka bottle worth $1.3 million, but it's empty
Danish police say a valuable bottle of vodka that was reported stolen from a Copenhagen bar has been found.More >
Phoenix area woman drops 100 pounds thanks to running
Diane Potter said she was around 275 pounds and going through a rough divorce about two years ago when she had a reality check.More >
Winter storm set to bring Valley rain, mountain snow
A storm system tracking into Arizona from the west will bring a big change to the warm and dry weather pattern most of Arizona has been experiencing for some time.More >
VIDEO: Authorities release 911 call from carbon monoxide deaths
The Coconino County Sheriff Dept. has released the 911 audio and body cam video from the scene of a tragic carbon monoxide poisoning that took the lives of a famliy from El Mirage.More >
VIDEO: Police search for man that assaulted a Chandler officer
Police searching for the driver involved in an officer assault Monday afternoon. Authorities say 27-year-old Allen Pedro dragged an officer with his car as he fled police.More >
VIDEO: Bobcat family on high school campus forces lockdown
A bobcat and her kittens caused a stir at an Anthem high school today. The school was put on lockdown after the bobcat and her kittens were spotted on campus.More >
VIDEO: Rain expected in Phoenix starting in the afternoon
Phoenix is expecting rain starting in the afternoon Tuesday and Flagstafff will see some snow showers as well.More >
VIDEO: Suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting
Police are looking for the man they said was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler. (Monday, January 8, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Questions remain over shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service officer
A man is dead after he was shot by a U.S. Forest Service officer north of Sedona and his family wants to know what led up to the shooting. (Monday, January 8, 2018)More >