Police identify man found dead after being electrocuted in Chandler garage

The Chandler Police Department identified the man who was found dead after being electrocuted Saturday evening in a Chandler garage.

Police identified the 28-year-old victim as Jarret Vartanian.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Man found dead after being electrocuted in Chandler]

Police said a neighbor found Vartanian in a garage near Cooper Road and Chandler Boulevard around 7 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that Vartanian was involved in a woodworking project when the accident occurred. However, police said the case is still under investigation.

Chandler police said it will take some time to determine what caused the accident and the victim's death.

No other details are available at this time.

