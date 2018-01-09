Fire department uses north Phoenix hotel as temporary fire station

Firefighters will treat the room just like a station, where they'll be able to cook and stay fit. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The firefighters will use a truck that wasn't being used before. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Fire Department is renting a two-bedroom unit at the Marriott Residence Inn near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road as Fire Station 55. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A group of Phoenix firefighters started working out of a hotel room in north Phoenix on Monday while their permanent home is being built.

The Phoenix Fire Department is renting a two-bedroom unit at the Marriott Residence Inn near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road as Fire Station 55.

The four firefighters are working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week and are using a fire truck that wasn't previously being used. The station will serve an area of a couple of square miles which is a typical size.

[READ MORE: Phoenix Fire to open new temporary fire station inside north Phoenix hotel]

Firefighters will treat the room just like a station, where they'll be able to cook and stay fit.

"They even opened up their weight room to us so we can stay physically fit and continue to exercise on a typical shift," said Capt. James Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Construction on the new permanent firehouse will start this summer near the Interstate 17 and Jomax Road.

The firefighters will all be on overtime, borrowed from various other stations. Once the new permanent station is built, new full-time hires will come with it.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.