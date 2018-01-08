Ducey urges lawmakers to crack down on wrong-way drivers

Neither the governor’s office nor DPS released many specifics about the night watch program. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Governor Doug Ducey called on state lawmakers Monday to pass new legislation aimed at cracking down on wrong-way drivers.

In his state of the state address, the governor called for the creation of a “Wrong-Way Driver Night Watch” within the Department of Public Safety and urged legislators to pass a bill that would make all wrong-way driving under the influence a felony, regardless of whether it results in a crash.

“Those reckless enough to put lives on the line by driving the wrong way on our highways, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, should face a felony conviction and prison time. No exceptions,” he said.

Currently, not all DUIs are felonies. When a wrong-way driver crashed into Michael Moretti in 2016, prosecutors charged the driver with felonies for drug possession and endangerment, but only misdemeanor DUI.

Moretti said the crash sent his Jeep rolling several times, but he was not seriously hurt.

“I think it's a good start,” Moretti said of the governor’s proposals. “There's really nothing you can do to prevent people from making dumb decisions, but maybe making the consequences harsher would stop some people from even trying to drive intoxicated.”

Neither the governor’s office nor DPS released many specifics about the night watch program. In his speech, the governor called for “an enhanced ‘Wrong-Way Driver Night Watch,’ with resources to match.”

A DPS spokesperson declined to say exactly how the night watch program would augment its existing round-the-clock coverage. The spokesperson said only that the night watch was tied to proposed legislation.

The governor’s proposals come as ADOT continues work on a first-of-its-kind thermal detection system along I-17 for wrong-way drivers.

