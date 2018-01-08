PD: Homeless man tries to rape ASU student in Phoenix in broad daylight

A homeless man who is mentally ill was arrested on Sunday after he tried to rape an ASU student in downtown Phoenix on Sunday, police said.

According to court documents, Hector Corral lunged out from behind the woman and forcibly wrapped his arms around hers, pinning her arms to her side just after 12:30 p.m. at CityScape.

He then tried to sexually assault her but the victim's screams alerted nearby witnesses who chased down Corral. They detained him until police officers arrived, police said.

Police said the victim was taking a break from her ASU dorm to walk around the downtown area when she was attacked.

Corral is facing one count of attempted sexual assault. His bond was set at $100,000.

