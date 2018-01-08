Phoenix tire fire brings power lines down

Tires caught fire behind this tire shop near 16th St. and Thomas Rd. Monday. 8 Jan. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A tire fire in Phoenix spread to a power pole behind a tire shop Monday night.

Phoenix Fire spokesman, Capt. Jake Van Hook, said were called to a tire shop at 1738 East Thomas Road around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a fire in the alley behind the shop.

Van Hook said when the crews got on scene they saw a well involved tire fire in the back of the shop.

The fire had spread to a nearby power pole and the power lines came down in the alley and the street nearby, said Van Hook.

The fire was contained to the tires and the power pole leaving the main structure of the building unharmed.

Thomas Rd. was closed between 16th Street and the SR 51 as crews battled the fire.

Van Hook said there were no injuries as a result of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

