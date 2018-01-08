Phoenix area woman drops 100 pounds thanks to running

She'll be running the 5K on Saturday and a half marathon on Sunday in the Arizona Rock 'n' Roll event this week. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley mother has used running to lose more than 100 pounds and hopes to inspire others.

Diane Potter said she was around 275 pounds and going through a rough divorce about two years ago when she had a reality check.

"Something within me said, 'Diane, you gotta lose the weight,'" said Potter.

"What I like about running is that it's solitary and I'm kind of an introverted-type person and so I like that I can just go out, be by myself, run clear my head, go as far as I wanted or as little as I wanted," said Potter

Potter has run at least 20 half marathons and two full marathons. She said the running has helped with physical and mental health.

"My life is great. It doesn't mean I don't have struggles anymore, but I just feel I have that mental toughness running has taught me where I feel like I can deal with things in life better," said Potter.

She'll be running the 5K on Saturday and a half marathon on Sunday in the Arizona Rock 'n' Roll event this week.

She said she'd like to lose a little more weight and hopes to run an Ultra-marathon, which is 50K.

