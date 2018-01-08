Bank theft suspect arrested after applying for job with Cottonwood police

One would think that if you’re being sought by police, you wouldn’t try to get on their payroll-- but a Phoenix man didn’t seem to understand that logic, according to investigators.

In October of 2016, Bank of America told the Cottonwood Police Department that they suspected their employee, 32-year-old Alberto Saavedra Lopez, had stolen $5,000 from the bank over a three-month period. Lopez then quit his job at the bank, moved to Phoenix and refused to answer any calls or questions pertaining to the theft allegations, police said.

While charges and a warrant for an arrest were pending with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, Lopez applied for a job as a dispatcher with the Cottonwood Police Department, officials said.

Police said they had probable cause for Lopez’s arrest, so they arranged a ruse meeting about the job. When Lopez arrived for his faux job interview, he was arrested.

As for Lopez's job prospects: To no one’s surprise, he did not get a call back about the open dispatcher position.

