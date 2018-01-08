Body cam video shows inside of cabin where Phoenix-area family was found dead on New Year's Day

A young family full of life and love.

The sudden deaths of Anthony and Megan Capitano and their two young children is being felt across the state.

On Monday, authorities released the 911 calls from New Year's Day, when all four family members were found dead inside a cabin in Parks, just outside Flagstaff.

Investigators believe the family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, caused by a "significant failure" in the cabin's heating system.

Also released was the body cam video footage from a Coconino Sheriff's deputy, who was called to the cabin to do a welfare check after a family member reported that she hadn't heard from the Capitanos in a couple of days.

"House is secure from the outside," the deputy is heard saying. "It looks lived in, but there's no answer."

The deputy walked around the cabin, knocking on all doors and looking in windows, but was unable to see anything.

The deputy reported smelling gas coming from inside and firefighters were called to the scene.

The first responders entered the cabin wearing gas masks and spotted kids toys all over the place.

They eventually found the bodies.

Authorities believe the victims may have been dead for a couple of days.

