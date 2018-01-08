Police search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

Two officers were involved in the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After the shooting, police said Allen abandoned his vehicle on SR 587 about a 1/2 mile south of Hunt Highway and went into the desert. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said one of the officers was dragged by the suspect's vehicle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Law enforcement in the southeast Valley is looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting that left an officer hurt on Monday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Allen Pedro, police said. He was last seen walking through the desert west of State Route 587.

Police said it all started around 4:15 p.m. when two Chandler officers stopped a vehicle with Pedro and a woman inside near Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road.

Police said the woman had warrants out and they arrested her without any problem. Pedro had outstanding warrants as well but he resisted arrest, police said. That's when he tried to flee the scene and dragged an officer, who suffered minor injuries.

"The driver drove away and the officer was clinging on to the driver's side door," said Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Department. "The officer was drug significantly."

Police said Pedro then made a U-turn and drove toward the second officer and that officer shot at the car several times.

Not sure if Pedro was hit.

The suspect drove off and went onto the Gila River Indian Reservation. Police later said Pedro abandoned his vehicle on SR 587 about a half-mile south of Hunt Highway and went into the desert.

Pedro is considered dangerous but officers aren't sure if he is armed. If somebody sees Pedro, they are asked to call 911. A Blue Alert was issued for the suspect at-large just after 5:30 p.m. by the Department of Public Safety.

The intersection of Arizona Avenue and Riggs Road has been shut down.

An investigation is underway.

At-large suspect in Chandler OIS is 27yoa Allen Pedro. Pedro last seen west of SR587 in desert on GRIC. Call 911 if you see him! pic.twitter.com/tpYXzXItDa — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 9, 2018

@ChandlerPolice officer involved in shooting AZ/Riggs..Officer has minor injuries...entire intersection shutdown — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) January 8, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.