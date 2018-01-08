SLIDESHOW: Bobcat family found at high school in Anthem

SLIDESHOW: Bobcat family found at high school in AnthemPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mom of Sunnyslope High School student shot in the head speaks for first time
Mom of Sunnyslope High School student shot in the head speaks for first time
A family says they want justice. After a year and a half, the mother of Tayler Maggi spoke out for the first time.More >
A family says they want justice. After a year and a half, the mother of Tayler Maggi spoke out for the first time.More >
Police: Missing journalist's medicine caused her to become 'confused and disoriented'
Police: Missing journalist's medicine caused her to become 'confused and disoriented'
The family of a 29-year-old sports reporter said she vanished after being followed by a suspicious man.More >
The family of a 29-year-old sports reporter said she vanished after being followed by a suspicious man.More >
Goodyear PD: 16-year-old girl, man in his mid-20s dead after motorcycle crash
Goodyear PD: 16-year-old girl, man in his mid-20s dead after motorcycle crash
A 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Goodyear, police said.More >
A 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Goodyear, police said.More >
Woman dead, 3 seriously injured in west Phoenix crash
Woman dead, 3 seriously injured in west Phoenix crash
A woman died and three people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening involving four vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
A woman died and three people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening involving four vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
Bobcat family prompts lockdown of high school in Anthem
Bobcat family prompts lockdown of high school in Anthem
“There is a mother bobcat on campus and her babies have fallen into a drainpipe,” according to a pop-up message on the Boulder Creek High School website.More >
“There is a mother bobcat on campus and her babies have fallen into a drainpipe,” according to a pop-up message on the Boulder Creek High School website.More >
Attorney: Kansas man in officer-involved shooting was in Sedona for retreat
Attorney: Kansas man in officer-involved shooting was in Sedona for retreat
The family attorney of a Kansas man involved in Friday's officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A is speaking out for the first time as questions remain over the shooting.More >
The family attorney of a Kansas man involved in Friday's officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A is speaking out for the first time as questions remain over the shooting.More >
Justin Timberlake to perform in Phoenix this May
Justin Timberlake to perform in Phoenix this May
Justin Timberlake announced Monday that he will be taking his new music on the road and it does include a stop in Phoenix.More >
Justin Timberlake announced Monday that he will be taking his new music on the road and it does include a stop in Phoenix.More >
Texas woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters
Texas woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters
A Texas woman spent 21 days in the hospital fighting for life after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.More >
A Texas woman spent 21 days in the hospital fighting for life after she ate raw oysters and contracted a deadly infection.More >
Man found dead after being electrocuted in Chandler
Man found dead after being electrocuted in Chandler
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
Couple jailed, ordered to pay $121K to nanny who worked 20-hour days
Couple jailed, ordered to pay $121K to nanny who worked 20-hour days
A Houston-area couple who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to forcing a Nigerian woman to work nearly 20 hours without pay for two years.More >
A Houston-area couple who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to forcing a Nigerian woman to work nearly 20 hours without pay for two years.More >
9-year-old girl killed while sledding down driveway
9-year-old girl killed while sledding down driveway
A 9-year-old Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.More >
A 9-year-old Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.More >