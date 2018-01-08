Attorney: Kansas man in officer-involved shooting was in Sedona for retreat

The family attorney of a Kansas man involved in Friday's officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A is speaking out for the first time as questions remain over the shooting.

Matt Bretz, a family lawyer for Tyler Miller, says the 51-year-old Hutchinson, KA native was heading to a spiritual retreat in Sedona when the incident happened.

“According to the FBI, while driving on a curvy mountain road Ty apparently lost control of his pickup truck and went off the road where his vehicle hit a large rock," Bretz said in a statement.

Bretz added it's unclear exactly what happened next, but authorities told the family that Miller got out of his crashed vehicle when a U.S. Forest Service officer shot him near the scene of the accident.

"The FBI has stated that Ty was not armed," Bretz said in a statement. "The FBI has further stated that they are conducting a full investigation and anticipate turning the matter over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, charges will be filed against the U.S. Forest Service officer."

According to Bretz, Miller's family is not prepared to make a statement at this time, "as they continue to reel from the shock of this incredible and unimaginable loss."

Bretz said that Miller was a much-loved husband and father and an important part of the Hutchinson, Kansas community.

"He and his smile will be deeply missed."

At this time, the FBI hasn't said what led up to the shooting.

Miller leaves behind his high-school sweetheart and wife of 28 years, Darcy, and their four sons.

Multiple agencies are investigating this case.

