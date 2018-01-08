Rod Stewart announces summer tour, including stop in Phoenix

Rod Stewart performs in concert at the BB&T Pavilion on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart is bringing his extended North American tour to Phoenix this summer.

The legendary singer along with singer Cyndi Lauper will perform at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on Friday, August 24.

The summer tour kicks off on June 25 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and the tour ends in Seattle on Saturday, September 1.

Pre-sale tickets for the Phoenix show go on sale starting on Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. The concert tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, January 20 at livenation.com.

For complete details on presales, ticketing and tour information, you can visit or fanclub.rodstewart.com, or LiveNation.com,

Just Announced - Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper on August 24th at Talking Stick Resort Arena! Tickets on sale Saturday, January 20th at 10am! pic.twitter.com/Xl7o75PxAv — Live Nation-Phoenix (@LiveNationPHX) January 8, 2018

