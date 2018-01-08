Take a look at the 2017 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona's "Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge" recipes.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is once again seeking budding chefs for their 8th consecutive cooking challenge. Kids ages 9-12 in Arizona can participate in the challenge.

Last year's recipes include Zucquinoa, Tomatacado Salad, Tovi's Sweet Potato Parsnip Mash, Swirly Whirly Zucchini Pasta and Totally Ave-some.

For more information on the contest, visit www.walkonaz.com.

[PDF: 2017 Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.