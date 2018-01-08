Justin Timberlake to perform in Phoenix this May

Justin Timberlake announced Monday that he will be taking his new music on the road and it does include a stop in Phoenix.

The Grammy-award winning singer released tour dates for his upcoming "The Man of The Woods" Tour.

Timberlake will be performing at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix on May 2.

The North American tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto, with other stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York City. The tour will end on May 30 in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, TN.

The tour is named after Timberlake's upcoming album, which is set to be released on February 2. Timberlake is also set to headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis on February 4.

Tickets for the Phoenix show will go on-sale to the general public starting on January 22 at Ticketmaster.com, while members of The Tennessee Kids Fan Club are eligible for pre-sale tickets starting on January 17. For more information on tour dates and VIP Packages, click here.

Just Announced - @jtimberlake is bringing his #ManoftheWoods Tour to #TSRArena on May 2nd. ??

Tickets go on sale January 22nd at 10am. pic.twitter.com/OPdkge0kWC — TSR Arena (@TSRarena) January 8, 2018

