PD: Phoenix man allegedly drags officer while attempting to flee police in truck

According to the police, a Phoenix man is accused of dragging an officer while attempting to flee police for robbing multiple gas stations.

Leroy Martinez, 18, allegedly drove off in a Chevy Silverado near 35th Avenue and Butler Drive while a Phoenix police officer was attempting to arrest him for multiple robberies at nearby Circle K's.

He dragged the officer approximately 15 to 20 yards before the officer was able to free himself.

An assisting officer ran to check on the injured officer who rolled several times before hitting his head and coming to a rest. The injured officer advised to follow the suspect.

The truck turned south onto 31st Avenue and then went east into the area of 29th Avenue before officers lost sight of it.

A short time later, an air unit picked up the vehicle and officers were able to use stop sticks near 33rd Avenue and Roosevelt.

The air unit continued to track the truck before it came to a stop in a neighborhood. Martinez bailed from the vehicle, ran into a backyard and illegally entered a residence.

Officers contacted the homeowners who advised no one else was supposed to be in the residence and gave them permission to search.

During the search, they located Martinez hiding under the sink in the kitchen. He was taken into custody with assistance from a K9 unit.

Martinez was transported to a hospital after being bit by the K9.

He was booked into jail on several charges including aggravated assault on an officer, armed robbery and burglary.

