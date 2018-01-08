Dairy farmer Sine Kerr picked to replace lawmaker who stepped down

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has named a replacement for state Sen. Steve Montenegro, who resigned to run for Congress.

The board on Thursday chose Buckeye resident Sine Kerr from a list of three Republicans recommended by the local GOP committee. The replacement was required to be a Republican like Montenegro.

Kerr runs a dairy farm with her husband and will represent the 13th Legislative District. It runs from the west Phoenix suburbs south and west to Yuma.

Montenegro resigned to run for the 8th Congressional District seat vacated by Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned last month amid sexual harassment allegations. State Sen. Debbie Lesko also plans to resign to run, and a host of others say they're running too.

A special primary election is set for next month.

