Sunday, January 7

Dr. Art Mollen

Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com

Chef Ron, 480.720.2839, www.foodvisionmeals.com.

Modern Muse

7942 W Bell Rd C-3

Glendale, AZ 85308

(623) 773-2639

www.glendalesalonaz.com

kids cooking challenge

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Walk On! Challenge

www.walkonaz.com

Sunday's Sweetheart

If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.

Local Work

We get a rundown on the Valley's hottest jobs from Ryan Naylor with www.localwork.com.

LOOKING BETTER?

Enhanced Image Med Spa

7942 W Bell Rd #2

Glendale, AZ 85308

(480) 845-4121



IRON Girlz

9800 N 91st Ave #118

Peoria, AZ 85345

(623) 252-1348



Wally's Weekly Car Review

For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally



Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

@DIYDEBBIE

Spooner Physical Therapy

9097 E Desert Cove Ave. Suite 110. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480)860-4298

www.spoonerpt.com



New Year Retreat for People with Parkinson’s Disease

Sat. Jan 20- Sun Jan 21st

9:00AM-3:00PM

$180

To register, call 480 860 4298

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.