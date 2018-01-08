Phoenix terror suspect pleads guilty to 2 felony charges

A Phoenix man accused of plotting a "lone wolf" type of attack in Arizona pled guilty to two felony charges Friday. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Derrick Thompson, 31, pled guilty to assisting a criminal syndicate and solicitation to commit misconduct involving weapons.

Thompson was arrested in December 2016 after he tried to buy a gun online with the intention of committing the lone-wolf attack, according to court documents.

Thompson claimed he was inspired by ISIS.

Court documents said Thompson went to backpage.com in January 2015 to get the gun. However, due to a previous felony conviction, he isn't allowed to buy or own a gun.

He was unable to purchase the Kahr CW9 because he wasn't in Phoenix at the time and the seller already sold the gun to someone else, police said.

The FBI got involved shortly after and discovered Thompson allegedly posted online support of ISIS dating back to July 2014. He also had hundreds of Google searches for weapons.

Court documents said he was an "avowed jihadist," posted online support for the terrorist organization and for lone-wolf attacks. He also had numerous contacts with ISIS websites.

In October 2016, Thompson searched for "midnight mass" and "istishad (martyrdom) versus suicide," according to the FBI.

