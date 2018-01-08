Mom of Sunnyslope High School student shot in the head speaks for first time

A family says it wants justice. After a year and a half, the mother of Tayler Maggi spoke out for the first time.

On April 14, 2016, the Sunnyslope High School student was shot in the head by another teenager, later identified as then-16-year-old Luis Martinez, after some type of feud and argument.

Maggi’s mom, Mindy Thompson, says she’s speaking up now, after she received a phone call from the Maricopa County Attorney’s office saying there may be a plea deal in the works.

“We don’t want to be on the news, we want to be doing what we’ve been doing for the past year and a half, which is caring for our son Tayler Maggi,” said Thompson.

Maggi had just turned 18 and was a senior at Sunnyslope High School when he was struck in the head with a bullet near the intersection of Central and Dunlap while he and his girlfriend were driving. He then lost control of his car and crashed into a wall.

Maggi survived but suffers from lifelong impairments.

The accused shooter, Martinez was charged as an adult and is currently in jail awaiting trial. However, Thompson said she was told the county attorney might now be considering offering Martinez some kind of plea agreement, which could mean less time behind bars, something Thompson said she’s just not OK with.

“They called me a couple of days ago and they said they are considering this plea that’s gonna put this kid on the streets a whole lot sooner than he should be and I felt desperate. Our family wants nothing less than a full trial and a chance at the maximum sentence to be served. We want the person who attempted to murder Tayler and Lauren to be charged with attempted murder.”

A spokesperson with the County Attorney’s Office wasn’t able to immediately confirm if there is any kind of plea deal in place or being discussed, but says it always consults the victims or victims’ next of kin before offering a plea deal, and says they also do what is in the best interest of justice.

