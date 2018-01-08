2 SRP workers deployed to Puerto Rico return to Phoenix

Susan said it was tough for her to be without him for a month. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Rick was greeted by his wife Susan and kids. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A couple of Salt River Project employees flew back to Phoenix on Sunday after spending about 30 days helping restore power to Puerto Rico

Rick Hudson and Dorian Speed arrived at Sky Harbor Airport. The two were part of an eight-worker group that helped Puerto Rico.

[READ MORE: Chandler SRP employee heads to Puerto Rico to help restore power]

Rick was greeted by his wife Susan and kids.

It was the first time Rick and Susan weren't together for the holidays since they got married more than 30 years ago.

"He missed Christmas with us but that doesn't compare to the people doing without," said Susan.

The two talked every day and Facetimed during Christmas. Susan said it was tough for her to be without him for a month.

"It was sad but I supported him in what he needed to do and I thought it was important he take care of that," said Susan.

It's been more than three months since Hurricane Maria hit and Puerto Rico officials said about 45 percent, or 660,000 customers, of the nearly 1.5 million customers still don't have power. Rick said he couldn't believe the amount of damage he saw on the island.

"There's rarely a line you went out on where there wasn't significant damage on and that was really surprising," said Rick.

"Concrete poles, wooden poles were down all over the place," said Speed.

Rick and Speed both said it was tough to make a lot of progress due to lack of materials. They said everyone they talked to was appreciative of what they were doing but they wanted to know when their power was coming back on.

"There's [sic] no promises you can make because you don't know when that's going to happen," said Rick.

The crews helped assess the damage and lay down the groundwork for the next wave of SRP workers to get electricity back to the Puerto Rican people.

APS is also sending line workers and support staff to Puerto Rico.

[READ MORE: APS crews heading to Puerto Rico to help restore power]

Rick estimates it'll be months before power is fully restored.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.