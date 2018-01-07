LIST: Areas to hike in Phoenix area

The Valley of the Sun is the place to be during the winter. While most of the nation is dealing with snow and freezing temperatures, Phoenicians are enjoying the sunshine in the 60s and 70s. And for a lot of people, that means enjoying a hike or two. But you don’t have to drive for hours for a good mountain to hike. Below are some of the top mountains to hike in the Phoenix area.

Camelback Mountain

Let’s just get the most obvious one out of the way. Camelback Mountain is iconic for most of Phoenix and is just 20 minutes from downtown. It’s also the most popular. There are two difficult trails, Echo Canyon Trail and Cholla Trail, that ascent 1,420 feet to the summit. Be warned though, most of the mountain rescues that happened in Phoenix are on Camelback Mountain.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Camelback Mountain]

Echo Canyon Trail: 4925 E. McDonald Dr, Phoenix

Cholla Trail: 6131 E. Cholla Ln, Paradise Valley

Piestewa Peak

The second-highest point in the Phoenix Mountains is Piestewa Peak, which is also the second-most popular mountain in Phoenix. To some of the native Arizonans, it’s still Squaw Peak but the name was changed in 2003 to Piestewa, after Army Spc. Lori Ann Piestewa, the first known Native American woman to die in combat in the U.S. military. The challenging trail feels like a StairMaster as hikers go from 1,400 to 2,608 feet. But the view is worth it.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Piestewa Peak]

2701 E Squaw Peak Dr, Phoenix

Papago Park

So enough with the hard stuff. For those looking for a beginner trail, head to Papago Park. It’s close to Tempe but still in Phoenix and just 10 minutes from downtown. The trails are pretty smooth with little elevation increase. There’s the Double Butte Loop on the west side that’s 2.3 miles and the trail on the east side takes you inside the famous cave, Hole-in-the-Rock, which is great for viewing the sunset.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Papago Park]

625 N. Galvin Pkwy, Phoenix

South Mountain Park & Preserve

Phoenix is home to one of the largest municipal parks in the country with South Mountain Park and Preserve. With more than 16,000 acres, there are about 51 miles of trails for horseback riding, hiking and mountain biking. There are more than a dozen trailheads for the three mountain ranges (Ma Ha Tauk, Gila and Guadalupe).

Park & Preserve: 10919 S. Central Ave, Phoenix

Main Entrance: 10211 S. Central Ave, Phoenix

Pima Canyon Entrance: 4800 E. Pima Canyon Rd., Phoenix

Lost Dutchman State Park

On the edge of the Valley of the Sun, Lost Dutchman State Park is named after the Lost Dutchman’s Gold Mine, the legendary gold mine what was made famous during the Old West. It features one of the hardest trails, Siphon Draw Trail to Flatiron, but also easy trails, like Jacob’s Crosscut Trail, and moderate trails, like Treasure Loop Trail. Cost is $7 per vehicle.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Lost Dutchman State Park]

6109 N. Apache Trail Apache Junction

Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area

If hikers are looking to avoid the stereotypical desert landscape, they should check out the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area in south Phoenix. There are six trailheads to check out that are pretty easy with minor to moderate grades along the Salt River. Since it’s a restoration project, hikers are told not to go into the ponds or the river, or disturb the wildlife.

NE 7th Ave. Trailhead: 2801 S. 7th Ave., Phoenix

NE Central Ave. Trailhead: 2439 S. Central Ave., Phoenix

SE Central Ave. Trailhead: 3131 S. Central Ave., Phoenix

SE 7th St. Trailhead: 2875 S. 7th St., Phoenix

SW 7th Ave. Trailhead: 3212 S. 7th Ave., Phoenix

16th St. Trailhead: 3203 S. 16th St., Phoenix

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area

For those who don’t want to do the epic climb that is Piestewa Peak, there is the Dreamy Draw Recreation Area. At the base of the mountain, it offers dozens of miles of trails that are often less busy than Piestewa and are secluded enough from the city that hikers can enjoy the Sonoran Desert.

302 Trailhead: 5994 E. Squaw Peak Dr., Phoenix

304 Trailhead: 7200 N. Squaw Peak Dr., Phoenix

32nd St. Trailhead: 6511 E. Sierra Vista Dr., Phoenix

40th St. Trailhead: 9200 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: 2421 E. Northern Ave., Phoenix

Myrtle Tunnel Trailhead: 1823 E. Myrtle Ave., Phoenix

North Mountain & Shaw Butte

Located in north Phoenix, North Mountain & Shaw Butte have several trails ranging from easy to difficult. The Charles M. Christiansen Memorial Trail is moderate but is a whopping 10.7 miles and features both mountains. Shaw Butte Trail features 360 views of the Valley plus a little bit of history where you’ll find the foundation of an old 1960s restaurant that burned down and was never rebuilt.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of North Mountain & Shaw Butte]

Maricopa Trailhead: 10600 N. 7th St., Phoenix

Mountain View II Park: 9901 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix

North Mountain Park: 10608 N. 7th St., Phoenix

North Mountain Visitor Center: 12950 N. 7th St., Phoenix

Shaw Butte Trailhead: 12800 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

Lookout & Shadow Mountains

If North Mountain and Shaw Butte had cousins, they would be Lookout and Shadow Mountains. They're just a few miles northeast from each other. They're smaller than other mountains but mostly have moderate/difficult trails that are no longer than 3 miles.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Lookout Mountain]

Lookout Mountain Trailhead: 15600 N. 16th St., Phoenix

Shadow Mountain - Acoma Dr. Access: 2601 E. Acoma Dr., Phoenix

Shadow Mountain - 28th St. Access: 13800 N. 28th St., Phoenix

Reach 11 Recreation Area

Despite its boring name, Reach 11 Recreation Area is special in that it's less than 1/2 mile wide but about 7 miles long which holds 18 miles of 7-foot-wide trails that go through the entire park. Horses and bicycles are banned so it's just hikers in this area full of desert terrain.

19224 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Sonoran Preserve

Hikers looking for a lot of easy and moderate trails should head to far north Phoenix to the Sonoran Preserve. It features nearly two dozen trails that are easy or moderate, including the West Skip Rimsza Paseo Trail, which is 3.1 miles long but only has a change in elevation of 15 feet. This is area is popular with mountain bikers as well.

Apache Wash Trailhead: 1600 E. Sonoran Desert Dr., Phoenix

Desert Hills Trailhead: 705 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix

Desert Vista Trailhead: 1900 W. Desert Vista Tr., Phoenix

Deem Hills Recreation Area

Near the Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road, the Deem Hills Recreation Area has about 1,000 acres of Arizona Upland vegetation and also includes volcanic rocks in its landscape. There are only six trails, ranging from easy to difficult with the longest being 5.7 miles. But they have great spots for panoramic pictures and are still a good workout.

Deem Hills Park (West Trailhead): 26606 N. Deem Hills Pkwy., Phoenix

East Trailhead: 27428 N. 39th Ave., Phoenix

White Tank Mountain Regional Park

Probably the farthest from downtown Phoenix, White Tank Mountain Regional Park is still in Maricopa County and deserves to be on the list. Horseback and mountain bike riders are allowed on the roughly 30 miles of shared-use trails. There's also overnight backpacking with a permit. The Waterfall Trail is a popular hike that's almost 2 miles that has saguaros, ancient petroglyph carvings and a "waterfall."

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of White Tank Mountain Regional Park]

20304 W. White Tank Mountain Road, Waddell

Pinnacle Peak Park

Close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park, the Pinnacle Peak Park in Scottsdale has one trail that's 1.75 miles one-way. But it's well-groomed and has a gradual incline to 2,889 feet that's perfect for hikers looking for a moderate hike. The park also has three rock climbing areas and interpretive displays along the trail.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Pinnacle Peak Park]

26802 N. 102nd Way, Scottsdale

Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area

Another spot worth the roughly 35-mile drive is the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area in Cave Creek. There are more than 7 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. Trails are filled with hills of saguaros, creek-side cottonwoods and willows.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area]

44000 N. Spur Cross Road, Cave Creek

McDowell Sonoran Preserve

Located in Scottsdale, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is the largest urban preserve in the U.S. at more than 30,000 acres, 195 miles of trails and is home to one of the most popular hiking destinations, Tom's Thumb. Thanks to McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, there are also guided hiking tours.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of McDowell Sonoran Preserve]

Brown's Ranch Trailhead: 30301 N. Alma School Rd., Scottsdale

Fraesfield Trailhead: 13400 East Rio Verde Dr., Scottsdale

Gateway Trailhead: 18333 N. Thompson Peak Pkwy., Scottsdale

Granite Mountain Trailhead: 31402 N. 136th St. Scottsdale

Lost Dog Wash Trailhead: 12601 N. 124th St., Scottsdale

Quartz Trailhead: SW corner of McDowell Mountain Ranch Rd. and 104th St.

Ringtail Trailhead: 12300 N. 128th St., Scottsdale

Sunrise Trailhead: 12101 N. 145th Way Scottsdale

Tom's Thumb Trailhead: 23015 N. 128th St., Scottsdale

WestWorld: 15939 N. 98th St., Scottsdale

Usery Mountain Regional Park

Located on the edge of the East Valley, Usery Mountain Regional Park offers 3,648 acres of desert landscape. One of the most popular trails is the Wind Cave Trail where you can enjoy lunch in the shade at some "caves."

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see picture of Usery Mountain Regional Park]

3939 N. Usery Pass Rd., Mesa

Canal trails

So does walking along the two canals in Phoenix count as hiking? I think so, especially for beginners or those who just don’t want to drive. There’s the Arizona Canal Trail and the Grand Canal Trail. They go through some very scenic neighborhoods like Biltmore Fashion Park and Camelback Colonnade. Plus, you can make the hike as long or as short as you’d like.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.