Goodyear PD: Motorcycle crash kills brother and sister

The Goodyear Police Department has identified the two victims killed in Sunday's motorcycle crash.

The crash was reported near 143rd and Vineyard avenues.

Goodyear police identified the victims Monday as 27-year-old Fabian Arvizu and his little sister, 16-year-old Victoria Arvizu, both of the Phoenix area.

Police say that Fabian, who was the driver of the motorcycle, lost control for an unknown reason, resulting in the double fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

According to Goodyear police, their initial findings showed no signs of impairment and are waiting for blood test results.

The area was closed following the crash Sunday evening, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Arvizu family with the mounting funeral costs.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.