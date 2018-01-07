Goodyear PD: 16-year-old girl, 27-year-old man dead after motorcycle crashPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman dead, 3 seriously injured in west Phoenix crash
Woman dead, 3 seriously injured in west Phoenix crash
A woman died and three people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening involving four vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
A woman died and three people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening involving four vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
Goodyear PD: 16-year-old girl, 27-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash
Goodyear PD: 16-year-old girl, 27-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash
A 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Goodyear, police said.More >
A 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Goodyear, police said.More >
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Mom of Sunnyslope High School student shot in the head speaks for first time
Mom of Sunnyslope High School student shot in the head speaks for first time
A family says they want justice. After a year and a half, the mother of Tayler Maggi spoke out for the first time.More >
A family says they want justice. After a year and a half, the mother of Tayler Maggi spoke out for the first time.More >
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Utah County sheriff's deputy arrested in Arizona child sex crimes case
Utah County sheriff's deputy arrested in Arizona child sex crimes case
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.More >
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.More >
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Man found dead after being electrocuted in Chandler
Man found dead after being electrocuted in Chandler
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
Phoenix police investigate death of 1-year-old boy
Phoenix police investigate death of 1-year-old boy
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.More >
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.More >
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Powerball drawing: Winner declared in Saturday's $559.7 million jackpot lottery
Powerball drawing: Winner declared in Saturday's $559.7 million jackpot lottery
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.More >
Just a day after a lotto player in Florida claimed a $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, America got another big winner Saturday night.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 1 dead, others injured in west Phoenix crash
VIDEO: 1 dead, others injured in west Phoenix crash
One person is dead and several people are now in the hospital after a car wreck in west Phoenix. (January 7, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
VIDEO: Space X rocket launch seen in AZ night sky
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
Did you see it? The Space X rocket launch could be seen in AZ night sky.More >
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Family wants justice for teen shot in 2016
VIDEO: Family wants justice for teen shot in 2016
After a year and a half, the family of Tayler Maggi is speaking out for the first time. The Sunnyslope High School student was shot in the head by another teenager after some type of "feud" and road rage situation. (January 7, 2018)More >
After a year and a half, the family of Tayler Maggi is speaking out for the first time. The Sunnyslope High School student was shot in the head by another teenager after some type of "feud" and road rage situation. (January 7, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Winter storm coming to Arizona
VIDEO: Winter storm coming to ArizonaSome big changes are coming to Arizona with possible rain in the Valley and snow in northern parts of the state.More >
VIDEO: New year retreat planned for Parkinson's patients
VIDEO: New year retreat planned for Parkinson's patients
A Scottsdale physical therapy business is hosting a retreat for Parkinson's patients to keep them active to help fight the disease. (Sunday, January 7, 2018)More >