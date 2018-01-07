Goodyear PD: 16-year-old girl, 27-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash

A 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Goodyear, police said.

The crash was reported near 143rd and Vineyard avenues, according to the Goodyear Police Department.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Vineyard and 143rd avenues are closed in both directions.

No additional information was immediately available.

