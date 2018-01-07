Woman dead, 3 seriously injured in west Phoenix crash

A woman died and three people were seriously injured in a crash Sunday evening involving four vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.

Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a serious-injury crash reported near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police said a vehicle was westbound on W. McDowell Road and approaching N. 51st Avenue when it appears the driver lost control, swiped a vehicle traveling westbound and "spun to face" southbound in the intersection. The vehicle was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The force of the crash damaged a fourth vehicle.

A woman who had to be extricated from a vehicle was transported to a hospital where she later died. Three additional people, including two women and one man, are in serious condition. Three additional people were evaluated and released at the scene, firefighters said.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said the intersection will remain closed "for the next few hours." Motorists were advised to use an alternate route and avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation.

