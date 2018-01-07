Group of motorcyclists ride in support of MCSO deputy whose wife and daughter were run over

The group then rode their motorcycles up to The Hideaway Grill in Cave Creek. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

His wife, Amy, died at the hospital and his 11-year-old daughter was critically injured. (Credit: GoFundMe)

They had a special ride and fundraiser for the Deputy Sgt. Steve Chervenak. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Hundreds of motorcycles came together on Sunday in support of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy who are dealing with tragedy.

They had a special ride and fundraiser for the Deputy Sgt. Steve Chervenak, whose wife and daughter were run down while checking their mail on Nov. 29. His wife, Amy, died at the hospital and his 11-year-old daughter was critically hurt.

[RELATED: Man intentionally runs over wife, daughter of MCSO deputy, police say]

"Tragic events like this, I think everyone in their community, whether you're riding a bike or not riding a bike, it touches everybody and everybody can feel what this family is going through," said Cory Donaldson with Ride AZ Promotions.

The bikers first met at Desert Ridge Sandbar. There were t-shirts for sale that showed support for Chervenak.

"This is how the biking community can say 'thank you,' say 'we're sorry' and 'we have your back,'" said Donaldson.

After hanging out for a bit, the group then rode their motorcycles up to The Hideaway Grill in Cave Creek where items like a guitar and a skateboard were auctioned and raffled off.

"It's a great cause," said Kathy Erler, one of the riders. "The first responders are great. Can't live without them."

Donations to the Chervenak family can be made here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.