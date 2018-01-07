I-10 rest area to close Monday for 6-month work project

The rescheduled extended closure of the only Interstate 10 rest area between Phoenix and Tucson for upgrades and other work begins Monday.

The work at the Sacaton Rest Area is expected to take six months. It includes replacing water and sewer lines and septic tanks along with painting, upgrading electrical and mechanical systems and making changes to comply with the American with Disabilities Act.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure was scheduled to begin in November but was delayed until after the holiday travel period because custom-ordered septic tanks took more time to arrive than first expected.

ADOT says the nearest traveler facilities during the closure will be in the Phoenix and Casa Grande areas and on the Gila River Indian Community.

