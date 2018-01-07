Fallen firefighters remembered at ceremonies in Phoenix

Several fire officials spoke about the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of people gathered in Phoenix to remember fallen Arizona firefighters on Sunday.

The 34th annual Arizona Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony was held at Wesley Bolin Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Then there was a special ceremony at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery hosted by Local 493, a firefighters union.

"It's our way of recognizing and honoring those who have fallen," said Capt. Reda Bigler with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Pictures of each of the fallen firefighters were displayed during the ceremony with red crosses below them. Several fire officials spoke about the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Phoenix Fire Honor Guard was also there.

"Even though we lost a member, we take care of the families and we continue to try to keep in touch. We honor them by this particular ceremony we even dedicate streets and do things to keep their memory alive," said Bigler.

Greenwood Memorial was built in 1910.

