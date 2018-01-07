United Blood Services hopes to bring in 500 donors in Tempe blood drive

United Blood Services hopes to bring in 500 donors in Tempe blood drivePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler
Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Phoenix police investigate death of 1-year-old boy
Phoenix police investigate death of 1-year-old boy
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.More >
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy.More >
Utah County sheriff's deputy arrested in Arizona child sex crimes case
Utah County sheriff's deputy arrested in Arizona child sex crimes case
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.More >
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.More >
FBI identifies deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting near Sedona Friday
FBI identifies deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting near Sedona Friday
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The officer was not hurt.More >
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The officer was not hurt.More >
Drunk man racks up huge taxi bill after traveling to three countries
Drunk man racks up huge taxi bill after traveling to three countries
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
Mistaken for thief, Prescott Valley postal worker threatened with gun
Mistaken for thief, Prescott Valley postal worker threatened with gun
Prescott Valley police say a postal worker delivering packages was confronted at gunpoint when a retired police officer mistook her for a thief.More >
Prescott Valley police say a postal worker delivering packages was confronted at gunpoint when a retired police officer mistook her for a thief.More >
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Winter storm set to bring Valley rain, mountain snow
Winter storm set to bring Valley rain, mountain snow
A storm system tracking into Arizona from the west will bring a big change to the warm and dry weather pattern most of Arizona has been experiencing for some time.More >
A storm system tracking into Arizona from the west will bring a big change to the warm and dry weather pattern most of Arizona has been experiencing for some time.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 28-year-old man electrocuted in Chandler
VIDEO: 28-year-old man electrocuted in Chandler
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Police investigating 2-year-old's death in Phoenix
VIDEO: Police investigating 2-year-old's death in Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy. The boy was found unresponsive in a Phoenix home Saturday near 7th Avenue and Union Hills. (January 6, 2018)More >
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy. The boy was found unresponsive in a Phoenix home Saturday near 7th Avenue and Union Hills. (January 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 6 teachers fired for violating policy in Gilbert
VIDEO: 6 teachers fired for violating policy in Gilbert
We're learning six teachers at a charter school in Gilbert were fired over alcohol. The update comes just days before the K-8 students return from winter break. (January 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Federal officer involved in shooting north of Sedona
VIDEO: Federal officer involved in shooting north of Sedona
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.More >
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.More >
VIDEO: Utah deputy charged with child-molestation in Arizona
VIDEO: Utah deputy charged with child-molestation in Arizona
A Utah county sheriff’s deputy named Gerald Salcido has been arrested on child sex abuse charges in Arizona. (January 6, 2018)More >