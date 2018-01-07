Scottsdale physical therapy office uses exercise to help treat Parkinson's disease

Scottsdale physical therapy office uses exercise to help treat Parkinson's diseasePosted: Updated:
Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Phoenix police investigate death of 1-year-old boy
Utah County sheriff's deputy arrested in Arizona child sex crimes case
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.More >
FBI identifies deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting near Sedona Friday
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The officer was not hurt.More >
Drunk man racks up huge taxi bill after traveling to three countries
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
Mistaken for thief, Prescott Valley postal worker threatened with gun
Prescott Valley police say a postal worker delivering packages was confronted at gunpoint when a retired police officer mistook her for a thief.More >
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Winter storm set to bring Valley rain, mountain snow
A storm system tracking into Arizona from the west will bring a big change to the warm and dry weather pattern most of Arizona has been experiencing for some time.More >
Hometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.
Click to learn more about Jaime.
If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.
Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.
She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.
Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.
Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.
Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.
If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.
Woman in critical condition, 3 seriously injured in west Phoenix crash
Four people were seriously injured in a serious crash Sunday evening involving five vehicles in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
Group of motorcyclists ride in support of MCSO deputy whose wife and daughter were run over
They had a special ride and fundraiser for the Deputy Sgt. Steve Chervenak, whose wife and daughter were run down while checking their mail on Nov. 29.More >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: Dream home disaster
A Valley woman's new home holds a disgusting secret. Her dream home became a disaster and 3 On Your Side discovers what went wrong. See the story on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on 3TV.More >
Phoenix police investigate death of 1-year-old boy
VIDEO: 28-year-old man electrocuted in Chandler
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Police investigating 2-year-old's death in Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy. The boy was found unresponsive in a Phoenix home Saturday near 7th Avenue and Union Hills. (January 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 6 teachers fired for violating policy in Gilbert
We're learning six teachers at a charter school in Gilbert were fired over alcohol. The update comes just days before the K-8 students return from winter break. (January 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Federal officer involved in shooting north of Sedona
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.More >
VIDEO: Utah deputy charged with child-molestation in Arizona
A Utah county sheriff’s deputy named Gerald Salcido has been arrested on child sex abuse charges in Arizona. (January 6, 2018)More >