Mistaken for thief, Prescott Valley postal worker threatened with gun

Prescott Valley police say a postal worker delivering packages was confronted at gunpoint when a retired police officer mistook her for a thief.

The Prescott Valley Police Department said in a news release the incident took place Tuesday night when the out-of-state retired officer thought the worker was stealing packages, not delivering them.

The retired officer took out a holstered firearm and pointed it toward the employee.

Authorities say the retired officer did not see the U.S. Postal Service identification on the victim's jacket because it was dark.

A conversation ensued and the victim convinced the retired officer she wasn't stealing.

Police say the worker reported the incident only after her employer directed her to.

It was not immediately known Thursday if the retired officer would face any charges.

