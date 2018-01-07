Ethics code proposed for Arizona Corporation Commission

Ethics code proposed for Arizona Corporation CommissionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler
Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
Phoenix police investigate death of 2-year-old boy
Phoenix police investigate death of 2-year-old boy
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.More >
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.More >
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Boy, 4, confined to closet in meth house says rats, roaches were his friends
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the homeMore >
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
FBI identifies deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting near Sedona Friday
FBI identifies deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting near Sedona Friday
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The officer was not hurt.More >
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The officer was not hurt.More >
Utah County sheriff's deputy arrested in Arizona child sex crimes case
Utah County sheriff's deputy arrested in Arizona child sex crimes case
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.More >
A 63-year-old Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested after being accused in Arizona of sexual conduct with a minor.More >
Drunk man racks up huge taxi bill after traveling to three countries
Drunk man racks up huge taxi bill after traveling to three countries
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Numbers drawn for $570 million Powerball jackpot
Numbers drawn for $570 million Powerball jackpot
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Hotel staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter more than 10 times before massacre
Hotel staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter more than 10 times before massacre
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock more than 10 times in the days leading up to the October 1 massacre that claimed 58 lives.More >
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock more than 10 times in the days leading up to the October 1 massacre that claimed 58 lives.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police investigating 2-year-old's death in Phoenix
VIDEO: Police investigating 2-year-old's death in Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy. The boy was found unresponsive in a Phoenix home Saturday near 7th Avenue and Union Hills. (January 6, 2018)More >
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy. The boy was found unresponsive in a Phoenix home Saturday near 7th Avenue and Union Hills. (January 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 28-year-old man electrocuted in Chandler
VIDEO: 28-year-old man electrocuted in Chandler
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 6 teachers fired for violating policy in Gilbert
VIDEO: 6 teachers fired for violating policy in Gilbert
We're learning six teachers at a charter school in Gilbert were fired over alcohol. The update comes just days before the K-8 students return from winter break. (January 6, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Federal officer involved in shooting north of Sedona
VIDEO: Federal officer involved in shooting north of Sedona
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.More >
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.More >
VIDEO: Crooks rob Circle K in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Crooks rob Circle K in west Phoenix
Police need your help tracking down robbery suspects here in the Valley. Investigators just released this video, which happened at a Circle K in west Phoenix. (January 6, 2018)More >