Man gets prison term for armed confrontation with deputies

A San Tan Valley man accused of trying to kill a Pinal County sheriff's deputy while being served an eviction notice in 2016 faces a 12-year prison sentence.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that 43-year-old Carl Schmidt pulled the trigger of a gun pointed at a deputy's head but it didn't fire because Schmidt hadn't first chambered a round.

Schmidt pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault after initially being charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Superior Court Judge Kevin White imposed the maximum sentence when Schmidt was sentenced Thursday.

Schmidt said he was sorry and asked for forgiveness from the officers involved, but they asked for the maximum penalty.

