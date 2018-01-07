Winter storm set to bring Valley rain, mountain snow

A storm system tracking into Arizona from the west will bring a big change to the warm and dry weather pattern most of Arizona has been experiencing for some time.

A trough of low pressure is set to sweep through the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Ahead of it, gusty southwest winds will develop. Blowing dust is a possibility Tuesday in susceptible desert areas. Along the associated front, there's a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening through early Wednesday. Rain chances enter the Valley forecast at 10 percent Monday night, 30 percent Tuesday day, 80 percent Tuesday night, and 30 percent Wednesday morning. Many Valley locations may see a quarter of an inch or more of rainfall during this period.

In the high country, snow levels may drop to as low as 5500 feet, with several inches possible above 6000 feet between Tuesday and Wednesday. Winter driving conditions are expected.

As this trough moves through, a much cooler air mass will drop daytime highs by Wednesday to below normal levels.

Until then, look for clearing skies across Arizona Sunday, with a high in Phoenix of 76 degrees. Monday will see cloudy skies with a high of 77. The mid 70s are expected Tuesday, with 61 as the forecast high for Wednesday. The mid 60s and clearing skies are on tap for Wednesday afternoon, with high pressure bringing sunshine and highs in the low 70s by Thursday.

The mountains of eastern Arizona will likely see lingering rain and snow showers through Thursday.

