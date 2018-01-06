Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler

A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.

Around 7 p.m., a neighbor found the victim, a 28-year-old man, in a garage near S. Cooper Road and E. Chandler Boulevard, according to the Chandler Fire Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

