Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.

The robbery was reported Dec. 13 at a Circle K store near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road, according to Phoenix police.

[RAW VIDEO: PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife]

Police said around 3:47 p.m., two men entered the store. One of the suspects took out a large knife and walked around the counter. The clerk was forced to open the register and give cash to the suspects.

The suspects ran from the store and fled the area in a white Oldsmobile Alero.

The first suspect was described as Hispanic, about 25 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 180 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, khaki pants and a black beanie. The suspect also appeared to tattoos on his neck and below his left eye.

The second suspect was described as Hispanic, about 15 to 18 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed about 210 pounds. He has dark hair and wore glasses. He was also wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, orange shorts and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

