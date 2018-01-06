US senator proposes delisting Mexican gray wolf

FILE- In this April 13, 2017, file photo, Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake takes a question from the audience during a town hall in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

A wolf that once roamed parts of the American Southwest and northern Mexico would be removed from the list of federally protected species under legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake.

[RELATED: Feds: Mexican gray wolves see increase in wild population]

The Arizona Republican introduced the measure last week. He's a critic of the Mexican gray wolf recovery plan, calling it a regulatory nightmare for ranchers and rural communities.

The bill calls for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine if a population of fewer than 100 wolves has been established along the Arizona-New Mexico border. If so, the predator would be considered recovered and removed from the endangered list.

Environmentalists say it's an attempt to sidestep the Endangered Species Act.

[RELATED: Federal legislation takes aim at Mexican gray wolf program]

According to the most recent survey, an estimated 113 wolves roam parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.