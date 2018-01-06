Missing teen found cold but safe north of Grand Canyon

A teenager who had been missing in the wilderness north of the Grand Canyon has been found cold and hungry, but safe.

Officials for the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument say he was located Wednesday afternoon, more than 24 hours after he was reported missing about 60 miles south of St. George, Utah.

Sheriff's deputies from Utah and Arizona joined the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management in a search from the air and ground.

Monument spokesman Jeff Axel said Friday the teen became lost about three miles from where he was looking for deer antlers in a remote area southwest of the Mt. Trumbull Schoolhouse.

He had matches and was able to start a fire for warmth but had no food or water when a pair of park rangers spotted him walking on a dirt road.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.