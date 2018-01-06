Public school supporters attend rally at Arizona Capitol

Supporters of Arizona's public schools are holding a rally at the Capitol in Phoenix, with speakers calling on the state's elected leadership to provide adequate funding for classroom education costs.

Arizona PTA President Beth Simek said she's "done waiting" and she led those attending the Save Our Schools Arizona" rally Saturday in cheers about being fed up with outdated technology, crowded classrooms and inadequate teacher pay.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said the attendees "showed up for teachers" and he said the state can't be successful in economic development while there's an underfunded education system.

The Legislative begins its yearly session on Monday with Ducey's state of the state address, followed later in the week by the rollout of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey budget proposal.

