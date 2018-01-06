Phoenix police investigate death of 2-year-old boy

Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.

The boy was found Saturday in a home located near 15th Avenue and Utopia.

The 2-year-old boy was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

A neighbor says his wife, who is trained in CPR, rushed over and tried to help revive the little boy.

"We heard them yelling call 911 and said there was a baby not breathing so my wife ran over there and attempted to revive the baby," said neighbor Kevin Page. "Sheer chaos. She was a little upset, obviously."

Christina Horton says her other son discovered something was wrong with 2-year-old Jonathan this morning.

"We woke up this morning and our 5-year-old told us he had a bloody nose and my mom had wiped it up," says Horton. "When we went into the room he wasn't breathing. We started CPR and we got him to the hospital. He was gone."

Horton says she feels "numb."

"This is a pain I can't wish on anyone ever," says Horton.

Horton and her husband, Jonathan Sr., say they were explicitly told they are not suspects in their son's death. They say they are confused and upset about child protective services temporarily removing their 5-year-old son.

There's no word yet on the cause of the little boy's death.

"This is an ongoing death investigation," said Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department, in a statement. "Cause of death will ultimately be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner."

