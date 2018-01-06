Suspect sought in Phoenix 7-Eleven armed robbery

Suspect sought in Phoenix 7-Eleven armed robberyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix police investigate death of 2-year-old boy
Phoenix police investigate death of 2-year-old boy
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.More >
Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.More >
Drunk man racks up huge taxi bill after traveling to three countries
Drunk man racks up huge taxi bill after traveling to three countries
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
A drunk Norwegian man racked up a huge bill from his taxi ride after he told the driver to take him to three different countries.More >
Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler
Man found dead after electrocuted in Chandler
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
A man was found dead Saturday evening in a garage in Chandler after he was electrocuted, fire officials said.More >
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Charter school teachers fired for violating alcohol abuse policy
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Imagine West Gilbert, a K-8 charter school, fired six teachers for violating its alcohol abuse policy on campus during school hours, according to spokesperson Rhonda Cagle.More >
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Maricopa Mugs: January Arrest Photos Volume 1
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Hotel staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter more than 10 times before massacre
Hotel staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter more than 10 times before massacre
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock more than 10 times in the days leading up to the October 1 massacre that claimed 58 lives.More >
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock more than 10 times in the days leading up to the October 1 massacre that claimed 58 lives.More >
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
PD: Man robs Circle K in west Phoenix with large knife
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Authorities are searching for two suspects after a Circle K store was robbed in west Phoenix, police said.More >
FBI identifies deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting near Sedona Friday
FBI identifies deceased suspect in officer-involved shooting near Sedona Friday
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The officer was not hurt.More >
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The officer was not hurt.More >
Man sentenced to 238 years for raping woman in ditch
Man sentenced to 238 years for raping woman in ditch
The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.More >
The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.More >
Driver arrested for killing deputy with a single punch on New Year's Eve
Driver arrested for killing deputy with a single punch on New Year's Eve
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >
Numbers drawn for $570 million Powerball jackpot
Numbers drawn for $570 million Powerball jackpot
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Confrontation at Mesa auto dealer caught on camera
VIDEO: Confrontation at Mesa auto dealer caught on camera
An irate customer at a Mesa auto dealership was arrested after police say he pulled a gun and threatened employees.More >
An irate customer at a Mesa auto dealership was arrested after police say he pulled a gun and threatened employees.More >
VIDEO: Mikelle Biggs vanished 19 years ago
VIDEO: Mikelle Biggs vanished 19 years ago
Mikelle Biggs vanished from her east valley neighborhood 19 years ago. Her sister recalls the day and sits down with Karla Navarrete to reflect on that January day in 1999 when she last saw her sister.More >
Mikelle Biggs vanished from her east valley neighborhood 19 years ago. Her sister recalls the day and sits down with Karla Navarrete to reflect on that January day in 1999 when she last saw her sister.More >
Summer storm delays flights, causes power outages in Phoenix
Summer storm delays flights, causes power outages in Phoenix
A summer storm in Phoenix brought lightning, strong winds and sheets of rain that flooded streets, delayed flights and left thousands of people temporarily without power Thursday evening.More >
A summer storm in Phoenix brought lightning, strong winds and sheets of rain that flooded streets, delayed flights and left thousands of people temporarily without power Thursday evening.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
RAW VIDEO: Man who police say ran over woman faces judge
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
Police say a man ran over and killed a woman and injured her daughter and on Thursday he made his first court appearance. (Thursday, November 30, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Hospital in Maryvale expected to close Monday
VIDEO: Hospital in Maryvale expected to close Monday
A hospital in Maryvale that has been around for decades is expected to close its doors for good on Monday. (Sunday, December 17, 2017)More >
Driver charged with killing off-duty deputy
Driver charged with killing off-duty deputy
(Source: KCAL via CNN)More >