Suspect sought in Phoenix 7-Eleven armed robbery

A very big knife is the weapon of choice in this robbery. A man walked into the 7-Eleven at 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Surveillance video shows the suspect makes his way through the store and straight to the cashier.

That is where he brandished his butcher knife-- threatening the clerk a cut if he doesn't get the cash. The suspect then put down the knife and counted through the cash before strolling out the door.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man about 30-40 years old. He stands about 5'10" and is heavy set with a beard.

Phoenix police want this guy behind bars for armed robbery. If you have information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

