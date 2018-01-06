Phoenix's pop-up library is open to the public

The Phoenix pop-up library is now open to the public at Park Central Mall. The basement of an old department store was rented out after the Burton Barr Library was flooded out during a monsoon storm over the summer.

The pop-up location will only hold about 10 percent of the main branch's half million books in its collection, but it is a welcome addition while the Burton Barr is undergoing repairs.

"A blessing that has come out of a bad thing which is what happened in July is a lot of people have rediscovered how important the library really is to the community, so we had people come back, and seek us out and rejoin the library family," said Lee Franklin of Phoenix Public Library.

The space is nearly 30,000 square feet and located on the west side of Central Avenue between Osborn and Thomas roads.

"This temporary location at Park Central is a welcome addition for our residents as our centerpiece library Burton Barr undergoes repairs," said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton. "As the new Park Central location will quickly show, our Phoenix Public Libraries are much more than libraries. they are vital and bustling gathering places where young people, entrepreneurs and job seekers can get mentoring and tools to succeed."

The temporary location was was voted on by the Phoenix City Council to help with the strain the temporary closure of Burton Barr has put on other branches.

For more information on Phoenix's pop-up library, call 602-262-4636 or go to phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

#PhxLibrary @ Park Central is OPEN! Bring the family & drop by for a look-see. There’s something for everyone! https://t.co/SAe6x0hkIx #phx pic.twitter.com/j8Wfm2srgB — Phx Public Library (@PhxLibrary) January 5, 2018

