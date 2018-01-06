Peoria Polar Plunge promotes water safety

It may not be a near freezing Polar Plunge, but the water was not warm today in Peoria.

The annual Peoria Polar Plunge is held every year by Peoria Fire and Medical, the Peoria Police Department and the City of Peoria to promote water safety and a little fun.

Participants plunge into the Sunrise Mountain Pool in water that's temperature is about 54 degrees. Maybe not close to freezing, but still cold for a swim! Anyone who is brave enough to swim to the other side of the pool receives a free t-shirt.

The event is for all ages and is free and also includes a free breakfast. A suggested donation of $25 will go toward swim lessons for a child.

.@KimQuintero is hanging out with Josh the Otter waiting for the #polarplunge to get started at 8 a.m. #peoriaaz pic.twitter.com/FDg2F5sZUW — PeoriaAZ ?? (@PeoriaAZ) January 6, 2018

