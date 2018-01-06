Save Our Schools Arizona holds march for schools at state capitol in Phoenix

Save Our Schools Arizona, a parent-led grassroots organization that supports public schools, will hold a rally and march at the state capitol Saturday morning. The rally is co-sponsored by the Arizona PTA and AZ Schools Now.

The purpose of the rally is to oppose Proposition 305, which would provide for the full expansion of the Empowerment Scholarship Account (voucher program) and to celebrate Arizona's public schools.

The march is expected to draw more than 3,000 attendees. It is a family-friendly event that will feature bi-partisan speakers, live music, bounce houses, community organizations, food trucks and more.

Speakers at the event include Rep. Doug Coleman of Legislative District 16, Rep. Charlene Fernandez of Legislative District 4, Arizona Teacher of the Year 2018 Joshua Meibos, Sunnyside High School student Patrick Robles, Save Our Schools Arizona chairperson Beth Lewis and more.

Save Our Schools Arizona said the march will kick off 2018 as the year to save Arizona schools from what they say is a historic funding crisis and to lay out the education community's plans for the legislative session and election year.

