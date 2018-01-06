Changes expected in Arizona's warm, dry weather pattern

An increase in clouds is expected Saturday around the Valley as high pressure weakens and a trough brushes across northern Arizona.

This trough may produce snow showers, mainly north of I-40 and across eastern Arizona, late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, but nothing substantial is expected. Snow levels will hover between 7000 and 8000 feet.

Otherwise, daytime highs around the Valley will be in the mid 70s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs still in the mid 70s.

Another disturbance tracks into Arizona Monday, increasing clouds again and kicking up winds. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out around the Valley, otherwise look for generally dry conditions with highs in the mid 70s.

A third stronger and more potent low pressure system will track through Arizona Tuesday and Wednesday. This one will increase winds again, bring showers to the Valley and snow to the high country. It's too early to tell how much snow the mountains will see, but winter driving conditions are expected above 5500 feet Tuesday and Wednesday. The Valley may see anywhere from a tenth to a third of an inch of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday.

A drop in temperatures is expected Wednesday, with Metro Phoenix seeing highs in the mid 60s. Warming and drying returns Thursday, with Valley highs back to the low 70s by Friday.

