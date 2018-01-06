Arizona Diamondbacks spring training tickets on sale Saturday, Jan. 6

The Arizona Diamondbacks individual tickets for all 2018 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. online at dbacks.com/spring and at the Salt River Fields Box Office at Home Plate Gate. Fans should park in the Home Plate Lot when purchasing tickets tomorrow.

Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $13-$40. General admission Banana Boat Lawn seating, which holds 4,000 people, will start at $13, and tickets for 7,000 reserved seats in the seating bowl will start at $24.

Salt River Fields has led all of Major League Baseball in attendance for seven consecutive seasons, welcoming more than 300,000 fans each year and is still the only Spring Training complex ever to break 300,000 fans in a season. In addition, the D-backs set a single-game complex attendance record in 2017 with 14,002 fans on March 23 vs. Chicago Cubs.

Pitchers and catchers will have their first workout on Feb. 14 and first full-squad workout will be on Feb. 19.

Beginning on Feb. 14, workouts are open to the public, and fans may park in the Desert Lot on the north side of the complex, which is best accessed via 90th Street off of Via de Ventura.

The D-backs open their 21st Spring Training with D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Salt River Fields and kick off the spring schedule on Feb. 21 with an exhibition game against Arizona State University at 1:10 p.m. as part of an annual Collegiate Baseball Series.

In the first year of the collegiate series in 2015, the D-backs played Arizona State University as part of the series that rotates opponents between Arizona’s three Division I NCAA baseball programs - ASU, University of Arizona and Grand Canyon University (GCU).

The D-backs officially open Cactus League play on Feb. 23 with a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields and will host the Cleveland Indians for the first D-backs home game on Feb. 24.

The D-backs have 12 games against their National League West rivals with six games against the Colorado Rockies and two games each against the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for Spring Training, visit dbacks.com/spring.

