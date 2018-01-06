PD: Man in critical condition following argument, shooting in Glendale

PD: Man in critical condition following argument, shooting in GlendalePosted: Updated:
Man sentenced to 238 years for raping woman in ditch
The man who ran a woman off the road and raped her for several hours has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.More >
Forest Service officer involved in shooting north of Sedona; suspect has died
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.
Dad fighting for his life after ignoring flu symptoms, family says
A father of four is fighting for his life at a San Diego hospital after he ignored a series of flu-like symptoms, his family said.More >
Remembering Mikelle Biggs, 19 years after her disappearance
For 19 years, a Mesa family has lived in agony. That’s how long Mikelle Biggs, who was 11 years old back in 1999, has been missing.More >
Mega Millions drawing: One winner in Friday's $450 million jackpot lottery
One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >
Caught on camera: Irate customer at Mesa car dealership pulls gun on employees
An armed man who was apparently upset with a Mesa car dealership is accused of kidnapping and threatening employees at gunpoint. The whole thing was all caught on camera.More >
Widespread flu causing long waits at AZ emergency rooms
Does it seem like almost everyone you know these days is sick? Flu activity is at record levels in Arizona. And now, there are several hospitals statewide which are experiencing long emergency room wait times due to the increased number of sick Arizonans.More >
Two suspects sought in 'violent' jewelry store robbery in Scottsdale
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects responsible for a robbery at a Scottsdale jewelry store.More >
Train hits, kills 11-year-old girl who was looking at her phone
An Amtrak train struck and killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from a restaurant near her home in Florida.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 5: Toxic substance not labeled, employees not washing properly
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Teen 'engulfed in flames' at New Year's Eve party fights for her life
A teenage girl is fighting for her life after an accident left her with burns over 95 percent of her body on New Year’s Eve.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Rep. Don Shooter responds to questions about sexual harassment investigation
Rep. Don Shooter had an unexpected response when Arizona's Family Political Editor Dennis Welch asked him Friday about the ongoing sexual harassment investigation in which he is involved. Several women -- lobbyists, lawmakers and the publisher of The Arizona Republic -- have claimed that Shooter sexually harassed them at the state Capitol. (Friday, Jan. 2, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Federal officer involved in shooting north of Sedona
The FBI is investigating a federal officer-involved shooting on Highway 89A north of Sedona.More >
VIDEO: Confrontation at Mesa auto dealer caught on camera
An irate customer at a Mesa auto dealership was arrested after police say he pulled a gun and threatened employees.More >
VIDEO: Mikelle Biggs vanished 19 years ago
Mikelle Biggs vanished from her east valley neighborhood 19 years ago. Her sister recalls the day and sits down with Karla Navarrete to reflect on that January day in 1999 when she last saw her sister.More >
Dirty Dining Jan. 5: Toxic substance not labeled, employees not washing properly
If you go out to dine on the town this weekend, you'll want to pay attention to the Dirty Dining report. Don't take any gastronomical risks.More >
RAW VIDEO: LifeWay tower imploded in Nashville
The LifeWay tower in downtown Nashville was imploded on Saturday morning to make way for a high-end, mixed-use development called Nashville Yards. [FULL STORY]More >
