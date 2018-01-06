PD: Man in critical condition following argument, shooting in Glendale

A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an argument in Glendale Friday night.

According to the Glendale Police Department, the incident happened at around 11:20 pm, near 43rd and Orangewood avenues.

Witnesses told officers there had been an argument between two men in the parking lot before shots were fired.

A man was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

