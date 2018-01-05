Community raising money for family of Cave Creek veterinarian after devastating house fire

The community is coming together to help a Cave Creek family after a devastating fire leveled their home late Tuesday.

The house on Saguaro Road belonged to Brent “Doc” Baker, a prominent veterinarian who healed many pets in his decades of service. The Vietnam veteran died in November.

Some of his children still lived in the home.

“Just trying to identify and recognize things that were familiar,” says daughter, Mij Baker. “And they look so different.”

The home she grew up in has been reduced to a field of charred debris. Mij says her brother woke up to the smell of smoke and saw flames just outside his bedroom.

“I heard him yell fire, and I looked out my window, and I just saw glowing,” says Mij. “All the trees were glowing.”

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

The family wants to rebuild and the community has been quick to raise funds. A GoFundMe page launched by family friend Jennifer Rogers has already raised more than $9,000.

Rogers, like many Cave Creek residents, has animals Brent had treated over the years.

“My dog was almost dying and he was there on Christmas night calling me with an update,” says Rogers.

“That's just a small little snippet of what they do for everybody all the time.”

The Bakers are currently living in a hotel as they sort out insurance details.

They say they are grateful to the first responders, those who have donated and those who have sent well wishes.

