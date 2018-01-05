Two suspects sought in 'violent' jewelry store robbery in Scottsdale

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects responsible for a what police call a "violent" robbery at a Scottsdale jewelry store.

The thieves struck just after 11 a.m. Friday at Edmar Jewelry near 112th Street and Via Linda.

Police say a male and female entered the store, and the male suspect held a customer at gunpoint.

The male suspect then proceeded to smash the glass display cases and remove several pieces of jewelry.

At some point during the robbery, a struggle ensued between the two suspects and employees.

During that struggle, one of the male employees pistol-whipped by the male suspect.

The man and woman then took off on foot.

The injured male employee was treated at an area hospital and later released.

The male suspect is described as white male in his 20s, wearing a long-sleeved, dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes with a white stripe. He was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

The female suspect is described as a white female in her 20s, wearing a dark-colored beanie cap, blond wig, black sunglasses, dark-colored long-sleeved sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes. She was also carrying a dark-colored backpack.

